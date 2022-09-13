-17.92% percent quarterly performance for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 12, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) trading session started at the price of $58.83, that was 1.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.12 and dropped to $58.315 before settling in for the closing price of $57.93. A 52-week range for RIO has been $53.21 – $84.01.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 13.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rio Tinto Group stocks. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.06 million, its volume of 3.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 22.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.20 in the near term. At $59.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.59.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are 1,255,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 92.56 billion. As of now, sales total 63,495 M while income totals 21,094 M.