$2.35M in average volume shows that Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is heading in the right direction

On September 12, 2022, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) opened at $48.00, higher 1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.765 and dropped to $47.61 before settling in for the closing price of $47.93. Price fluctuations for CPB have ranged from $39.76 to $51.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.70% at the time writing. With a float of $193.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.00 million.

The firm has a total of 14100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.68, operating margin of +13.64, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 916,061. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 18,321 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 111,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 17,924 for $50.01, making the entire transaction worth $896,379. This insider now owns 129,919 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.52% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Campbell Soup Company, CPB], we can find that recorded value of 3.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 54.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.45. The third major resistance level sits at $50.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.67.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

There are currently 300,576K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,562 M according to its annual income of 757,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,987 M and its income totaled 96,000 K.