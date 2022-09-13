2.46% volatility in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 12, 2022, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) opened at $101.23, lower -0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.6201 and dropped to $99.10 before settling in for the closing price of $100.01. Price fluctuations for MPC have ranged from $56.08 to $114.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 111.90% at the time writing. With a float of $496.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $532.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.71, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +2.35.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,512,908. In this transaction Senior VP and Controller of this company sold 14,353 shares at a rate of $105.41, taking the stock ownership to the 7,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s SVP, Finance and Treasurer sold 83,836 for $109.27, making the entire transaction worth $9,160,760. This insider now owns 7,944 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +1.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.95% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.81, a number that is poised to hit 6.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

The latest stats from [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.83 million was inferior to 6.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $102.74. The third major resistance level sits at $103.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.30.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

There are currently 498,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 119,983 M according to its annual income of 9,738 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 53,795 M and its income totaled 5,873 M.