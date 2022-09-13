2.56% volatility in ICL Group Ltd (ICL) last month: This is a red flag warning

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $9.42, down -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.46 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has traded in a range of $6.91-$12.96.

While this was happening, with a float of $698.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 45.79%, while institutional ownership is 18.08%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.32. However, in the short run, ICL Group Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.40. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.48.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.76 billion has total of 1,280,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,955 M in contrast with the sum of 783,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,880 M and last quarter income was 563,000 K.