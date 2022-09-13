4.86% volatility in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 12, 2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) opened at $15.39, higher 2.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.40 and dropped to $14.91 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. Price fluctuations for PTEN have ranged from $6.70 to $20.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $212.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.16 million.

In an organization with 5000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -42.30, operating margin of -49.10, and the pretax margin is -53.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 133,328. In this transaction President-Drilling Subsidiary of this company sold 8,333 shares at a rate of $16.00, taking the stock ownership to the 348,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 8,333 for $16.31, making the entire transaction worth $135,911. This insider now owns 356,442 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -48.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. However, in the short run, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.52. Second resistance stands at $15.71. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are currently 216,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,357 M according to its annual income of -654,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 622,240 K and its income totaled 21,890 K.