$5.13M in average volume shows that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is heading in the right direction

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.33, plunging -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.425 and dropped to $2.295 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Within the past 52 weeks, HMY’s price has moved between $2.16 and $5.50.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 17.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 603.20%. With a float of $432.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 38459 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.44 million, its volume of 8.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.42 in the near term. At $2.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.33 billion based on 616,526K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,806 M and income totals -69,220 K. The company made 4,998 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,857 K in sales during its previous quarter.