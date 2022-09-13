A look at XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

September 12, 2022, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was 4.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for XL has been $1.05 – $6.93.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.00%. With a float of $93.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 177 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward XL Fleet Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 24.80%.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Looking closely at XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9467. However, in the short run, XL Fleet Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2667. Second resistance stands at $1.3133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1067.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

There are 141,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 161.94 million. As of now, sales total 15,600 K while income totals 28,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,010 K while its last quarter net income were -12,700 K.