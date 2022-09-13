A look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 12, 2022, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) opened at $7.10, higher 0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2793 and dropped to $6.875 before settling in for the closing price of $6.97. Price fluctuations for YPF have ranged from $2.82 to $7.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 43.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.40% at the time writing. With a float of $193.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22032 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +2.95.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.39% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Looking closely at YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF), its last 5-days average volume was 4.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 94.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.24. However, in the short run, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.24. Second resistance stands at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.43.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

There are currently 393,313K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,349 M according to its annual income of 2,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,913 M and its income totaled 791,240 K.