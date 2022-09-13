A major move is in the offing as AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) market cap hits 4.42 million

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.18, plunging -11.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.17 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, ANPC’s price has moved between $0.18 and $4.01.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.30%. With a float of $19.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.22 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., ANPC], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 221.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5816. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1878. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1989. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2078. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1678, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1589. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1478.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.42 million based on 19,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,820 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.