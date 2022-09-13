A major move is in the offing as Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) market cap hits 43.45 billion

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock priced at $304.27, up 1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $309.785 and dropped to $297.11 before settling in for the closing price of $305.70. ENPH’s price has ranged from $113.40 to $324.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 33.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.80%. With a float of $132.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.12, operating margin of +15.97, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 24,934,670. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 82,835 shares at a rate of $301.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,131,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,369 for $293.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,573,301. This insider now owns 92,902 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.23% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enphase Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.17 million, its volume of 4.98 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.72.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 91.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $262.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $313.44 in the near term. At $317.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $326.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $300.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $292.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $288.09.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.45 billion, the company has a total of 135,457K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,382 M while annual income is 145,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 530,200 K while its latest quarter income was 76,980 K.