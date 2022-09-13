AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) posted a 29.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.54, soaring 9.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.5001 before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. Within the past 52 weeks, AERC’s price has moved between $1.76 and $117.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -153.80%. With a float of $5.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.03, operating margin of -1337.16, and the pretax margin is -1337.16.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 86.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Looking closely at AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 264.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.09. Second resistance stands at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.03.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.83 million based on 15,409K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 620 K and income totals -7,920 K. The company made 70 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.