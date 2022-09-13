Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.46%

On September 12, 2022, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) opened at $20.11, higher 0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.325 and dropped to $20.02 before settling in for the closing price of $19.98. Price fluctuations for ARCC have ranged from $17.03 to $22.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.40% at the time writing. With a float of $497.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $505.44 million.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ares Capital Corporation is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 32.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 177,930. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,000 shares at a rate of $19.77, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 25,000 for $19.77, making the entire transaction worth $494,250. This insider now owns 52,000 shares in total.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

The latest stats from [Ares Capital Corporation, ARCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.63 million was inferior to 3.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ares Capital Corporation’s (ARCC) raw stochastic average was set at 55.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.47. The third major resistance level sits at $20.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.86. The third support level lies at $19.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Key Stats

There are currently 496,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,820 M according to its annual income of 1,567 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 479,000 K and its income totaled 111,000 K.