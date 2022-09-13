BlackBerry Limited (BB) is 1.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) stock priced at $6.07, up 2.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.21 and dropped to $6.07 before settling in for the closing price of $6.02. BB’s price has ranged from $4.70 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -11.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

In an organization with 3325 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 68,770. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 12,391 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 26,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 68,519 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $390,558. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackBerry Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.91. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.25. Second resistance stands at $6.30. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. The third support level lies at $5.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.44 billion, the company has a total of 577,416K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 718,000 K while annual income is 12,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 168,000 K while its latest quarter income was -181,000 K.