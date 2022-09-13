BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.07 million

September 12, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $2.10, that was -6.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.13 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. A 52-week range for BKSY has been $1.00 – $13.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -705.70%. With a float of $93.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 210 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.48 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 37.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.09 in the near term. At $2.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.87.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are 120,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 242.02 million. As of now, sales total 34,090 K while income totals -245,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,100 K while its last quarter net income were -26,280 K.