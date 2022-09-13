Can AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) drop of -14.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.27, plunging -9.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2748 and dropped to $0.2506 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ACRX’s price has moved between $0.16 and $1.08.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -30.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.20%. With a float of $145.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 43 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

The latest stats from [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.57 million was superior to 1.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 41.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2682, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3444. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2673. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2831. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2915. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2431, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2347. The third support level lies at $0.2189 if the price breaches the second support level.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.85 million based on 147,332K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,820 K and income totals -35,100 K. The company made 570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 70,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.