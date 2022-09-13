CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is expecting 13.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $103.76, down -4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.76 and dropped to $97.06 before settling in for the closing price of $103.68. CF’s price has ranged from $44.83 to $119.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 12.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 187.90%. With a float of $198.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.63 million, its volume of 2.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.24.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 50.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.14 in the near term. At $106.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $109.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.74.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.59 billion, the company has a total of 199,261K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,538 M while annual income is 917,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,389 M while its latest quarter income was 1,165 M.