Dave Inc. (DAVE) average volume reaches $6.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.499, soaring 9.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.4901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, DAVE’s price has moved between $0.46 and $15.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -187.40%. With a float of $197.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 14,876. In this transaction CFO and Secretary of this company sold 31,651 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 4,238,059 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s CFO and Secretary sold 122,717 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $72,403. This insider now owns 4,269,710 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Dave Inc. (DAVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dave Inc., DAVE], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7198. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5514. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5706. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6013. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5015, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4708. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4516.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 196.45 million based on 374,505K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -5,270 K. The company made 45,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.