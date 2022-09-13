DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) average volume reaches $358.90K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) stock priced at $22.20, down -16.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.28 and dropped to $17.82 before settling in for the closing price of $22.65. DICE’s price has ranged from $12.64 to $40.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -96.20%. With a float of $36.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 61 employees.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 4.12%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4351.91 while generating a return on equity of -26.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 626.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Looking closely at DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.87. However, in the short run, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.52. Second resistance stands at $24.13. The third major resistance level sits at $25.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.60.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 704.78 million, the company has a total of 38,211K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,130 K while annual income is -48,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -21,520 K.