ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) average volume reaches $1.22M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $4.10, up 11.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6201 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has traded in a range of $2.59-$28.92.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.90%. With a float of $82.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 100,168. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 530,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President sold 1,342 for $6.05, making the entire transaction worth $8,123. This insider now owns 5,373,083 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 932.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 1.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 52.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.74 in the near term. At $4.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.70.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 652.94 million has total of 153,266K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -477,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 690 K and last quarter income was -15,590 K.