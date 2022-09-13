Flex Ltd. (FLEX) average volume reaches $4.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 12, 2022, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) opened at $19.47, higher 0.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.625 and dropped to $18.96 before settling in for the closing price of $19.36. Price fluctuations for FLEX have ranged from $13.63 to $19.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $453.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 172648 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 97,085. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 6,655 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 262,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 417,739 for $14.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,019,481. This insider now owns 1,472,652 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.30% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Looking closely at Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX), its last 5-days average volume was 5.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.82. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.72. Second resistance stands at $20.01. The third major resistance level sits at $20.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.39.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

There are currently 456,085K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,041 M according to its annual income of 936,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,347 M and its income totaled 189,000 K.