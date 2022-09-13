GENI (Genius Sports Limited) climbed 5.73 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.42, soaring 5.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.61 and dropped to $4.275 before settling in for the closing price of $4.36. Within the past 52 weeks, GENI’s price has moved between $2.20 and $23.11.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.80%. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Looking closely at Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 86.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.72. Second resistance stands at $4.83. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.05.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 955.93 million based on 224,128K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 262,740 K and income totals -592,750 K. The company made 71,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.