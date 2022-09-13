Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is expecting -87.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $0.22, down -14.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, GPL has traded in a range of $0.20-$5.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 24.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.00%. With a float of $45.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1094 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.72, operating margin of -19.37, and the pretax margin is -22.74.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Great Panther Mining Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.10%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -22.76 while generating a return on equity of -41.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s (GPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 4.32 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Great Panther Mining Limited’s (GPL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 374.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 213.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9463, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8922. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2319 in the near term. At $0.2609, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2809. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1829, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1629. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1339.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.60 million has total of 47,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 185,680 K in contrast with the sum of -42,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,020 K and last quarter income was -12,330 K.