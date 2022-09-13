Honeywell International Inc. (HON) soared 0.18 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On September 12, 2022, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) opened at $193.20, higher 0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $193.6698 and dropped to $191.38 before settling in for the closing price of $191.69. Price fluctuations for HON have ranged from $167.35 to $228.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $673.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $679.00 million.

In an organization with 99000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 952,090. In this transaction SrVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,011 shares at a rate of $190.00, taking the stock ownership to the 43,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,000 for $194.52, making the entire transaction worth $7,780,800. This insider now owns 165,015 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.58.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 63.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $193.63. However, in the short run, Honeywell International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $193.34. Second resistance stands at $194.65. The third major resistance level sits at $195.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $188.76.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

There are currently 673,692K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 126.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,392 M according to its annual income of 5,542 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,953 M and its income totaled 1,261 M.