IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

September 12, 2022, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) trading session started at the price of $10.20, that was 30.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.28 and dropped to $9.78 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. A 52-week range for IDYA has been $8.14 – $27.71.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.20%. With a float of $36.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 91 workers is very important to gauge.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 6.51%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 39,545. In this transaction SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $26.36, taking the stock ownership to the 78,789 shares.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The latest stats from [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.88. The third major resistance level sits at $15.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.99.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are 39,306K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 479.85 million. As of now, sales total 27,940 K while income totals -49,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,850 K while its last quarter net income were -22,060 K.