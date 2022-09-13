Investors finally get a glimpse of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) volume hitting the figure of 2.75 million.

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $1.58, down -20.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $4.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.40%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 10.38%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 154.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.45 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2698, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7302. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5367 in the near term. At $1.7233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. The third support level lies at $0.9367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 123.42 million, the company has a total of 99,021K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,500 K while annual income is -40,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -10,380 K.