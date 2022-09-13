Investors finally get a glimpse of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) volume hitting the figure of 4.8 million.

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock priced at $72.72, up 4.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.7999 and dropped to $72.70 before settling in for the closing price of $72.19. TWLO’s price has ranged from $64.29 to $373.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 59.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.00%. With a float of $171.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8510 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.25, operating margin of -31.69, and the pretax margin is -33.81.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 283,498. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 3,503 shares at a rate of $80.93, taking the stock ownership to the 83,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secretary sold 1,494 for $87.15, making the entire transaction worth $130,207. This insider now owns 78,171 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Twilio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

The latest stats from [Twilio Inc., TWLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.38 million was inferior to 3.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.24.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.82. The third major resistance level sits at $79.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.62. The third support level lies at $70.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.32 billion, the company has a total of 181,679K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,842 M while annual income is -949,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 943,350 K while its latest quarter income was -322,770 K.