Investors must take note of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) performance last week, which was -4.51%.

On September 12, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) opened at $0.11, higher 0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for TMBR have ranged from $0.09 to $0.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 54.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $128.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

The latest stats from [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.14 million was inferior to 5.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1824, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2934. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1157. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1193. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1226. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1088, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1055. The third support level lies at $0.1019 if the price breaches the second support level.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,451K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -10,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80 K and its income totaled -3,070 K.