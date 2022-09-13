Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) posted a 0.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 12, 2022, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) opened at $0.2262, higher 0.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.227 and dropped to $0.2154 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for JAGX have ranged from $0.20 to $2.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 98.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.80% at the time writing. With a float of $95.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.86 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX], we can find that recorded value of 2.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2754, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5641. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2269. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2328. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2385. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2096. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2037.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

There are currently 120,037K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,340 K according to its annual income of -52,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,920 K and its income totaled -9,370 K.