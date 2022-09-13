Last month’s performance of -27.40% for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock priced at $1.05, up 1.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. CGEN’s price has ranged from $0.99 to $7.48 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 53.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.90%. With a float of $81.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compugen Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

The latest stats from [Compugen Ltd., CGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.82 million was superior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5662, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6751. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9800. The third support level lies at $0.9600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.10 million, the company has a total of 86,625K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,000 K while annual income is -34,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -9,140 K.