Last month’s performance of -5.93% for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is certainly impressive

September 12, 2022, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) trading session started at the price of $0.50, that was 5.28% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5225 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for TMDI has been $0.38 – $1.78.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -192.90%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49 employees.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Titan Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Titan Medical Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 3.28%.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -73.95 while generating a return on equity of -138.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Titan Medical Inc.’s (TMDI) raw stochastic average was set at 44.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5313, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5555. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5215 in the near term. At $0.5483, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5740. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4690, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4433. The third support level lies at $0.4165 if the price breaches the second support level.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Key Stats

There are 111,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.89 million. As of now, sales total 20,090 K while income totals -14,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -9,220 K.