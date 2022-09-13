Last month’s performance of -6.14% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is certainly impressive

On September 12, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) opened at $0.60, higher 17.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.751 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for AREB have ranged from $0.52 to $7.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.10% at the time writing. With a float of $4.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.74 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 11.96%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7723, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3120. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7573. Second resistance stands at $0.8497. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5663, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4677. The third support level lies at $0.3753 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are currently 5,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 987 K according to its annual income of -6,099 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 339 K and its income totaled -1,602 K.