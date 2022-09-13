Last month’s performance of 8.75% for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is certainly impressive

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $38.50, up 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.79 and dropped to $36.68 before settling in for the closing price of $38.45. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has traded in a range of $16.80-$60.60.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 27.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.80%. With a float of $199.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11383 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 24,182. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 736 shares at a rate of $32.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,584,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Co-Executive Chair sold 1,110 for $32.85, making the entire transaction worth $36,462. This insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) saw its 5-day average volume 7.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.40 in the near term. At $40.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.93. The third support level lies at $35.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.14 billion has total of 212,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,610 M in contrast with the sum of -79,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 584,580 K and last quarter income was -12,430 K.