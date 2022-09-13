Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to new highs

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $91.69, down -3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.95 and dropped to $86.97 before settling in for the closing price of $91.47. Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has traded in a range of $58.60-$98.88.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.50%. With a float of $557.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.51, operating margin of +5.01, and the pretax margin is +3.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 25,948,970. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 284,531 shares at a rate of $91.20, taking the stock ownership to the 412,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 117,839 for $83.47, making the entire transaction worth $9,835,758. This insider now owns 231,454 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.71) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +3.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Looking closely at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.11. However, in the short run, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.12. Second resistance stands at $94.02. The third major resistance level sits at $96.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.81 billion has total of 560,562K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,249 M in contrast with the sum of 2,709 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,284 M and last quarter income was 1,236 M.