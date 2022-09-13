Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) stock priced at $97.54, up 0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.09 and dropped to $96.8615 before settling in for the closing price of $97.25. EW’s price has ranged from $85.58 to $131.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.80%. With a float of $614.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.90 million.

The firm has a total of 15700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.57, operating margin of +30.78, and the pretax margin is +32.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 611,572. In this transaction CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of this company sold 6,725 shares at a rate of $90.94, taking the stock ownership to the 62,561 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s CVP, TAVR sold 7,242 for $89.00, making the entire transaction worth $644,538. This insider now owns 202,232 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.73 while generating a return on equity of 28.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.81% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW], we can find that recorded value of 2.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 25.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.67. The third major resistance level sits at $99.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $95.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 59.28 billion, the company has a total of 619,943K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,233 M while annual income is 1,503 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,374 M while its latest quarter income was 406,400 K.