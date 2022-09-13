Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) soared 6.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.03, soaring 6.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.49 and dropped to $6.99 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. Within the past 52 weeks, LICY’s price has moved between $5.87 and $14.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.30%. With a float of $136.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.97 million.

In an organization with 155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.25%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 70.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.91. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.61. Second resistance stands at $7.80. The third major resistance level sits at $8.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.61.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 billion based on 169,081K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,370 K and income totals -226,560 K. The company made 8,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.