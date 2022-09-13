No matter how cynical the overall market is, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) performance over the last week is recorded 2.90%

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $5.73, down -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.795 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX has traded in a range of $4.88-$9.37.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 127.50%. With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.16 billion.

The firm has a total of 97800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.58, operating margin of +11.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX], we can find that recorded value of 7.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.47.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.45 billion has total of 2,194,277K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,548 M in contrast with the sum of 2,168 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,455 M and last quarter income was 543,590 K.