No matter how cynical the overall market is Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) performance over the last week is recorded 12.10%

September 12, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $7.85, that was 3.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.15 and dropped to $7.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $4.47 – $21.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

In an organization with 4484 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.35. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.19. Second resistance stands at $8.33. The third major resistance level sits at $8.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.57.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 805.01 million. As of now, sales total 177,930 K while income totals -226,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,320 K while its last quarter net income were -68,970 K.