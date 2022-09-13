No matter how cynical the overall market is Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) performance over the last week is recorded -0.36%

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $0.3676, up 10.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.397 and dropped to $0.3622 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has traded in a range of $0.33-$6.70.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -23.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 268.90%. With a float of $93.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.34%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4289, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6762. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4022 in the near term. At $0.4170, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4370. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3674, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3474. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3326.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.84 million has total of 105,158K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,990 K in contrast with the sum of 27,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,560 K and last quarter income was -12,530 K.