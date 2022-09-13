No matter how cynical the overall market is VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) performance over the last week is recorded -0.64%

On September 12, 2022, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) opened at $4.77, lower -0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.83 and dropped to $4.635 before settling in for the closing price of $4.73. Price fluctuations for EGY have ranged from $2.40 to $8.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 27.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 267.00% at the time writing. With a float of $57.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 34,980. In this transaction CAO & Controller of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $5.83, taking the stock ownership to the 66,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $193,550. This insider now owns 332,559 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58 and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.80 in the near term. At $4.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are currently 59,068K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 268.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 199,080 K according to its annual income of 81,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,990 K and its income totaled 15,100 K.