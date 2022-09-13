Now that Cano Health Inc.’s volume has hit 2.51 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

September 12, 2022, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) trading session started at the price of $6.83, that was -2.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.97 and dropped to $6.575 before settling in for the closing price of $6.83. A 52-week range for CANO has been $3.81 – $15.58.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.20%. With a float of $157.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cano Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s CEO and President bought 15,000 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 2,891,962 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.90 in the near term. At $7.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are 484,470K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.11 billion. As of now, sales total 1,609 M while income totals -18,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 689,370 K while its last quarter net income were -5,330 K.