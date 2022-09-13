Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) last year’s performance of 46.62% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) stock priced at $95.50, down -4.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.72 and dropped to $88.32 before settling in for the closing price of $95.06. NTR’s price has ranged from $60.60 to $117.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 585.00%. With a float of $538.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.98%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nutrien Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.18, a number that is poised to hit 4.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.48 million, its volume of 2.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.37.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $94.99 in the near term. At $99.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.19.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.40 billion, the company has a total of 539,285K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,712 M while annual income is 3,153 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,506 M while its latest quarter income was 3,593 M.