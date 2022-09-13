Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) posted a 3.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock priced at $97.50, up 0.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.23 and dropped to $97.24 before settling in for the closing price of $97.06. PM’s price has ranged from $85.64 to $112.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 69600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.70, operating margin of +41.38, and the pretax margin is +39.02.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 3,248,338. In this transaction Pres., European Union Region of this company sold 29,941 shares at a rate of $108.49, taking the stock ownership to the 178,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for $111.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,340,400. This insider now owns 75,178 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.75% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Philip Morris International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.64 million, its volume of 3.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.18 in the near term. At $98.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 149.14 billion, the company has a total of 1,550,163K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,405 M while annual income is 9,109 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,832 M while its latest quarter income was 2,233 M.