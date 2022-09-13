Quhuo Limited (QH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.19%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $3.25, up 10.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.4799 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.75. Over the past 52 weeks, QH has traded in a range of $2.54-$31.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 131.20%. With a float of $3.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.24 million.

In an organization with 708 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.46, operating margin of -0.92, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Quhuo Limited is 24.76%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quhuo Limited’s (QH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.09

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 55966.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 122.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.27. However, in the short run, Quhuo Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.82. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. The third support level lies at $1.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.42 million has total of 5,240K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 395,530 K in contrast with the sum of 530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,004 M and last quarter income was -87,612 K.