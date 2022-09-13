Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.82%

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) on September 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.95, soaring 7.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Within the past 52 weeks, QUOT’s price has moved between $1.68 and $7.92.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 13.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $87.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 141,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,150. This insider now owns 375,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1100. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1000 in the near term. At $2.1400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8800. The third support level lies at $1.8400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 192.37 million based on 96,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 521,490 K and income totals -45,570 K. The company made 69,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.