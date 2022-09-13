Recent developments with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.77 cents.

On September 12, 2022, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) opened at $5.07, lower -0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.10 and dropped to $5.06 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Price fluctuations for MUFG have ranged from $4.89 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $12.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.59 billion.

In an organization with 135049 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 6.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.45 million. That was better than the volume of 2.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s (MUFG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. However, in the short run, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.09. Second resistance stands at $5.12. The third major resistance level sits at $5.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.04. The third support level lies at $5.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,613,709K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,419 M according to its annual income of 10,064 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,049 M and its income totaled 875,380 K.