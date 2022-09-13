Recent developments with New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.99 cents.

September 12, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) trading session started at the price of $10.01, that was 1.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.13 and dropped to $9.945 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. A 52-week range for NYCB has been $8.50 – $14.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 0.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.40%. With a float of $458.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2815 workers is very important to gauge.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

The latest stats from [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.25 million was inferior to 6.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 60.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.22. The third major resistance level sits at $10.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.85. The third support level lies at $9.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are 466,149K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.61 billion. As of now, sales total 1,750 M while income totals 596,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 491,000 K while its last quarter net income were 171,000 K.