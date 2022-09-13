Recent developments with Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 4.24 cents.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) kicked off on September 12, 2022, at the price of $2.52, down -1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.52 and dropped to $2.37 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has traded in a range of $1.67-$17.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.30%. With a float of $213.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 56 workers is very important to gauge.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 122,220. In this transaction Director of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $2.91, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $2.57, making the entire transaction worth $19,275. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

The latest stats from [Ocugen Inc., OCGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.38 million was inferior to 8.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. The third support level lies at $2.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 524.18 million has total of 216,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -58,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -19,470 K.