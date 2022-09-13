Recent developments with Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.25 cents.

On September 12, 2022, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) opened at $11.42, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.62 and dropped to $11.30 before settling in for the closing price of $11.29. Price fluctuations for SHO have ranged from $9.30 to $13.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -15.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.20% at the time writing. With a float of $208.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 42 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.36, operating margin of -15.23, and the pretax margin is +6.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 12. In this transaction President and CIO of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $12.35, taking the stock ownership to the 540,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Interim CEO bought 9,000 for $10.63, making the entire transaction worth $95,670. This insider now owns 359,000 shares in total.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.74 while generating a return on equity of 1.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.90% during the next five years compared to -35.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s (SHO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.63 in the near term. At $11.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.15. The third support level lies at $10.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Key Stats

There are currently 212,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 509,150 K according to its annual income of 34,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 251,280 K and its income totaled 35,350 K.