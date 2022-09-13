Recent developments with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.61 cents.

A new trading day began on September 12, 2022, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $1.00, down -4.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.943 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. TNXP’s price has ranged from $0.87 to $22.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $44.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.17 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.6 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3843, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.5928. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0237. Second resistance stands at $1.0803. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1207. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8863. The third support level lies at $0.8297 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.56 million, the company has a total of 44,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -92,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -23,140 K.