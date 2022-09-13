Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) 20 Days SMA touches 21.82%: The odds favor the bear

On September 12, 2022, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) opened at $1.87, higher 15.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.40 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Price fluctuations for RGLS have ranged from $1.33 to $8.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $14.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.61 million.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 4.25%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04, was worth 5,362. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company bought 23,314 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 23,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $21,520. This insider now owns 417,006 shares in total.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.53) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -68.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.60% during the next five years compared to 55.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Regulus Therapeutics Inc., RGLS], we can find that recorded value of 9.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s (RGLS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4663. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.2800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.8400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1600.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Key Stats

There are currently 14,634K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -27,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,260 K.